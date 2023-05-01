April closes as the 8th coldest for Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With an average temperatures hovering just above freezing, April ended as the coldest since 2013. It’s a testament to just how cloudy and cool much of April was for Southcentral. While the state as a whole will see slow warming for the week, it’ll still be several more days before we see another decent run at 50 degrees. This comes as active weather keeps clouds and rain in the forecast.

An area of low pressure to the southwest of Bristol Bay will be the big driver in our rain through the next few days. While the rain as a while will primarily stay confined to coastal regions, inland areas of Southcentral could see some isolated to scattered showers. It’s possible that parts of Prince William Sound could see anywhere from .50 inches to an inch of rain. As a result of this, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the lower 40s through the Sound and as far south as Seward.

While Southeast will also continue to hold onto the wet weather pattern, most of the rain today will primarily impact the Northern Inner Channels. Yakutat could easily see well over an inch of rain, with some light snow mixed in. This will keep temperatures significantly cooler, with the lower 40s expected. The rest of Southeast will see highs warming into the low to mid 50s, with the warmest stretch of weather for the far southern areas. Locations that don’t see rain today, will see the return to widespread rain Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

While this week shows a slow warming trend, temperatures as whole through the first week and a half of May will continue to remain below average. For Southcentral, that means daily highs will likely stay in the 40s and lower 50s for the foreseeable future.

Have a wonderful week!

