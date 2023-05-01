Nome high school on lockdown after threat; suspect arrested

FastCast digital deadlines for Monday, May 1, 2023.
By Shannon Cole
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - Nome-Beltz Junior and Senior High School was on lockdown Monday after the Nome Police Department received reports of a possible active shooter threat at the school.

According to a press release from the Nome Police Department, five officers responded immediately to the call and, with the help of school staff, were able to detain two suspects without incident.

Officials say that 18-year-old Timothy Erickson was arrested for probable cause based upon the belief that he had posted messages on Snapchat containing the words “active shooter” and containing images of a gun. Erickson was taken to the Anvil Mountain Correctional Center on charges of second-degree terroristic threatening. Bail for Erickson was not set.

A second subject, a female juvenile, was taken into custody and released and a report was made to the Juvenile Probation Office for further review.

A Facebook post from Nome Public Schools expressed gratitude for the swift response and addressed community concerns.

“We take any and all threats of violence against our student body very seriously, and are grateful to the individuals who immediately shared their concerns with administration, who were subsequently able to act quickly to take appropriate steps,” the post read. According to the post, work will begin this summer to put additional security measures in place at Nome’s schools.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated DVIDS image of an Apache helicopter over an Alaskan mountain range near Fort...
Soldiers killed in Healy helicopter crash identified
The Falcon Heavy rocket launched at 4:29 p.m. Sunday Alaska time to carry an Alaskan...
Alaska satellite launched into orbit
Republicans suffer losses in blue wave of Anchorage Assembly victories
Republicans suffer losses in blue wave of Anchorage Assembly victories
People who live near the Sullivan arena say they've seen an uptick in crime since it reopened...
Sullivan Arena clients prepare to say ‘goodbye’ to a place they’ve called home
Army air crews ordered to stand down

Latest News

The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
‘Potential threat’ places Palmer school on temporary lockdown
Smoke rises from a wildfire in East Anchorage, Alaska, on July 2, 2019. (Jason Jordet/Alaska...
Wildfires in Anchorage? Climate change sparks disaster fears
FastCast May 1, 2023
FastCast May 1, 2023
Alaska satellite headed to space
Alaska satellite headed to space