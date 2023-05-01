Nome high school on lockdown after threat; suspect arrested

NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - Nome-Beltz Junior and Senior High School was on lockdown Monday after the Nome Police Department received reports of a possible active shooter threat at the school.

According to a press release from the Nome Police Department, five officers responded immediately to the call and, with the help of school staff, were able to detain two suspects without incident.

Officials say that 18-year-old Timothy Erickson was arrested for probable cause based upon the belief that he had posted messages on Snapchat containing the words “active shooter” and containing images of a gun. Erickson was taken to the Anvil Mountain Correctional Center on charges of second-degree terroristic threatening. Bail for Erickson was not set.

A second subject, a female juvenile, was taken into custody and released and a report was made to the Juvenile Probation Office for further review.

A Facebook post from Nome Public Schools expressed gratitude for the swift response and addressed community concerns.

“We take any and all threats of violence against our student body very seriously, and are grateful to the individuals who immediately shared their concerns with administration, who were subsequently able to act quickly to take appropriate steps,” the post read. According to the post, work will begin this summer to put additional security measures in place at Nome’s schools.

