‘Potential threat’ places Palmer school on temporary lockdown

By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A middle school in Palmer was placed on temporary lockdown on Monday morning while police searched for two people that were reported as potential threats.

The Palmer Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it received a report of two people near Palmer Junior Middle School that may have had at least one weapon in their possession.

“One of them was reported to be carrying a weapon,” the department wrote.

Mat-Su Borough School District spokesperson Jillian Morrissey said in an email that the district received a report of a “potential threat” near downtown Palmer and put the middle school into lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” while officers searched the area.

Morrissey said other schools — including Palmer High School, Academy Charter School, Swanson Elementary and Sherrod Elementary — were also notified and will keep their doors locked through the rest of the day on Monday.

After Palmer police, Alaska State Troopers, and Wasilla Police Department responded to the area, the department said officers did not find any threats.

Police later said the two people that were initially reported with a weapon were “much further away” than the first report disclosed.

The department said it did not confirm any threat at the time of publication.

