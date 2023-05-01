Recapping the 2022-2023 avalanche season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2022-2023 winter made for a tricky, wild, and unusual season for avalanches across the Kenai Peninsula and western side of Prince William Sound.

“It’s just because of how the snowpack setup was,” says Andrew Schauer, Lead Forecaster with the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center. “We had a few different periods where we had big storms on top of weak snow, and those weak layers lasted a long time into the season. In some cases, they were still making big avalanches a month after they were buried.”

Given all the snow during the season, frequently causing unstable conditions, recreators to the backcountry were both well prepared and lucky.

Schauer states, “It does seem like people were well prepared in terms of smart travel and safety gear and being ready if something goes wrong. I think the other thing that we noticed that was really encouraging to see is during these spells where it was really touchy and very scary out, we noticed that people were backing off of bigger terrain and traveling smarter.”

He also adds, “But it seems like the community at large was really good with recognizing the dangerous setup and then adjusting their use appropriately. So I think those are both factors. But then also at the same time there is I do really feel like we got lucky this year with how many involvements there were without more severe consequences. There are some serious injuries for sure, which is terrible. But a lot of those avalanches could have easily ended up in a fatality and they didn’t.”

That was especially so in two noteworthy instances that had both forecasters and recreators on edge.

“One of them was a single avalanche back in January, that involved15 people on a on a ridge line when massive avalanche was triggered. Two skiers were carried everyone was okay. Which is kind of a miracle. And then the other one that comes to mind was more recently, at the end of March, we had this string, two weeks, where there were all around 20 avalanches triggered that were really big, like big enough to destroy a building if there had been a building in the run out zone. And this was a time when people were triggering avalanches remotely from up to a half mile away. And I know all of us at the avalanche center and in the in the snow and avalanche community were on edge for that whole period because people just kept triggering these massive avalanches. And luckily, we made it through that whole spill without anyone getting hurt. And we’re just I think a lot of that is just attributed to luck,” says Schauer.

With three to seven feet of snow still on backcountry slopes, many will still be out recreating well into May. Schauer cautiously reminds those continuing to head out, “...when we do get, finally get a spell of warm and sunny weather, there’s going to be a period there for several days in a row where it’s going to be really dangerous avalanche conditions as that snowpack heats up. Every year, during that transition, we see big, big shed cycles, and this year has the potential to be you know, a very noteworthy cycle depending on what the weather does, of course. Other things to watch out for as we head into the Spring, or you know, anytime it we get a lot of snow or a lot of wind, we expect to see more avalanches, and then rain on snow. So this next round of storms, there’s a potential for that rain line to be creeping up pretty high, and whenever we see rain, a lot of rain falling on on a dry snowpack. That’s also a recipe for big avalanches, too.”

The Avalanche Information Center issued their last regular forecast for the 2022-2023 season on Sunday, April 30. Forecasters will continue to monitor and issue special forecasts and advisories on conditions as needed throughout May.

