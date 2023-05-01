Sullivan Arena clients prepare to say ‘goodbye’ to a place they’ve called home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Sullivan Arena is the city’s main cold weather emergency shelter and it’s shutting down Monday at noon. As many prepare for the closure, residents are packing up as they get ready to say goodbye to a place they’ve called home.

“It’s tough. It’s heartbreaking. It’s absolutely heart breaking,” said Rob Seay, the Deputy Director of Henning Inc.

Some clients have been staying there since it re-opened in October, nearly 7 months ago. Everyone, except a limited number of individuals who qualify, will be leaving. Still, many are unsure of where to go.

“Even though its calm, there’s a lot of uncertainty. There’s a lot of frustration. There’s... people concerned that they aren’t being triaged into appropriate places for them,” said Seay.

Shelter management says it is actively working to find the places in town that have capacity and are searching for other solutions.

Beni Mailo is a former client of the Sullivan Arena and works there now. He says it’s sad seeing everyone leave.

“You ever see a bottle of soda and if you shake it and squeeze the bottle, it feels like it blows up. That’s what my heart feels like for all these people,” said Mailo.

Seay says the people who joined the Sullivan back in October are some of the people are the most uncertain.

“Who are a little down, who are worried, who are triggered. Those are the people that I’m most worried about because coming from a place they’ve been around their people, their cohort, their support system,” said Seay.

Many shelter clients and others experiencing homelessness were given camping supplies as the shelter neared its closure date, but still there is no designated place for them to use the tents.

Mailo has dealt with addiction and homelessness throughout his life. He wanted to give some advice to those who are working to get back on their feet. “I hope, I hope, because there’s nobody that can help them if they cant help themselves. They all have to meet in the middle,” said Mailo.

The Sullivan Arena will be closing on Monday at noon except a limited number of individuals with physical disabilities and impairments.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.