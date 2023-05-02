Hello May! Let’s warm this state up!

April was a cool month for Anchorage
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - 50 degrees has been elusive for Anchorage, seeing the 8th coldest April on record for the state’s largest city. The latest date for the city to see 50 degrees was May 12, 1971!

Other parts of the city have hit 50 or more, but it needs to happen at the airport location for it to be considered “official”.

An atmospheric river is riding north and will bring heavy rain, even possible record amounts to the north Gulf Coast and northern SE Panhandle. Yakutat could see more than 2 inches this week, and Juneau nearly that….and that is just through Wednesday.

Ketchikan hit 61 degrees and is the hot spot in Alaska. Temperatures dropped to 8 degrees in Point Lay, and that gives the community the designated cold spot in the state.

MF - 50 degree wait- 05-01-23
