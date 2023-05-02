More of the same: Scattered showers & unseasonably cool weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While the unseasonably cool weather pattern remains across much of the state, temperatures are slowly warming. With mostly cloudy to overcast skies expected across much of the southern half of the state today, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 30s and 40s for much of Alaska.

Here in Southcentral Alaska, breezy winds and rain showers will linger through the day. Some of the heaviest rain will fall through Prince William Sound, where up to an inch of rain can be expected near Whittier. While inland locations will stay on the drier side for most of the day, due to breezy southeasterly winds, a better fetch of moisture arrives this evening into Wednesday. It’s here where some wet snow could mix in at the surface, although accumulation will only be relegated to the higher elevations. Even then, it will be very light in nature.

We’ll dry out by Thursday for Southcentral, with partly sunny skies returning into the weekend. With the drier and sunnier weather returning, highs will warm daily into the 50s for our first true taste of warmer weather.

Southeast Alaska is once again dealing with an onslaught of heavy rain. The heaviest rain will fixate itself through the northern half of the Panhandle where up to 2 inches is possible by tonight. It’s possible we could see a few isolated areas achieve more than that. Further to the south, lighter rain will occur, with up to 0.30″ for Ketchikan. Southeast will see drier conditions Wednesday through Thursday, with rain and winds returning by week’s end.

Have a safe and wonderful Tuesday!

