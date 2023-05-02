Public testifies on future of transgender student involvement with Alaska sports.

VALDEZ, Alaska (KTUU) - The future of transgender girls participating in girls sports at public schools in Alaska is being determined, in part, by the Alaska School Activities Association.

A lot of emotional testimony was delivered Monday during a special meeting in Valdez that focused on the question of whether transgender girls should compete in girls sports.

A handful of people testified in person, while many more spoke over the phone.

The resolution by the Alaska State Board of Education urges the Department of Education and Early Development to require the state’s sanctioning sports body to change its policy relating to divisions based on biological sex. It’s now leading to debate within the association, known as ASAA.

ASAA is considering banning transgender girls from participating in girls sports through an amendment to its bylaws. The sanctioning body currently allows transgender students to participate in sports on teams that match athletes’ gender identities.

Many people called into Monday’s special meeting in Valdez to voice their support of the proposed change.

“An important part of this mission statement is promoting fair play for participants and education-based high school athletics,” Larry Whitmore said. “Fair play is not possible if biological females have to compete with biological males. One way this fact can be proven is by going to track and field records.”

Bill Wise, a father of two teenage girls, also agrees with the proposed amendment.

“All of you, I’m assuming, have been very involved with sports,” Wise said to the ASAA staff at the meeting. “The fact that you’re even here, most of you are men. If you chop off a certain part of your body, are you going to lose any strength? You’re not. Women’s sports will be done.”

There was also a lot of testimony against the amendment at Monday’s meeting.

“Trans athletes only enrich our world and our experiences, but too often denying a trans kid the ability to compete in the sport corresponding to their affirmed gender means that they don’t compete at all, robbing them and their teammates of their ability to learn about leadership, hard work, teamwork, and inclusion — all lifelong skills,” said Morgan Lim of Juneau.

Cheryl Love Green of Anchorage agrees with Lim.

“It is illegal and morally wrong to discriminate against a group of students,” Green said. “I urge ASAA to vote against these proposed bylaws and remind you of your mission: to provide and promote opportunities through activities for all Alaska students.”

With public testimony closed, a policy could be voted on as early as Tuesday. ASAA Executive Director Billy Strickland said the board likely won’t take action until the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development weighs in.

