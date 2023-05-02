State of Alaska not accepting new public guardian cases

Daily digital FastCast headlines for Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - New public guardian cases are not being accepted for the time being by the state due to a severe staff shortage.

In a letter to Chief Justice Peter Maassen and the Alaska Supreme Court, Office of Public Advocacy Director James Stinson highlighted the severity of the situation caused by a lack of certified public guardians in the state, including an unexpected health issue for one certified guardian that has created an “untenable staffing situation.”

“As we have been alerting the courts for the last several years, the Public Guardian caseloads have become overwhelming,” Stinson wrote.

Stinson said that the usual ward caseload of about 40 has recently been stretched to upwards of 100 wards per public guardian, over twice as many as expected and far beyond the case load limit for other states.

Stinson also noted that the office has tried to stay within guidelines set forth by the National Guardianship Association’s Standards of Practice and Ethics, which lay out the reasonable abilities of taking care of children and other Alaskans that need help, including limiting workloads “that allows the guardian to accurately and adequately support and protect the person.” It requires that guardians visit their ward at least once a month and provides for regular contact with all service providers.

The staffing shortage has created what Stinson has called an “untenable” system.

“We have had grave concerns we are not meeting the NGA standards,” Stinson wrote. “With the caseloads now even higher, we absolutely cannot meet the NGA Standards.”

Stinson went on to explain that one of the chief reasons that led to the current crisis is the amount of resignations and retirements of previous public guardians without a suitable influx of replacements signing on. Stinson said the process to adequately train public guardians can take upwards of two years.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
The Falcon Heavy rocket launched at 4:29 p.m. Sunday Alaska time to carry an Alaskan...
Alaska satellite launched into orbit
People who live near the Sullivan arena say they've seen an uptick in crime since it reopened...
Sullivan Arena clients prepare to say ‘goodbye’ to a place they’ve called home
The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
‘Potential threat’ places Palmer school on temporary lockdown
An undated DVIDS image of an Apache helicopter over an Alaskan mountain range near Fort...
Soldiers killed in Healy helicopter crash identified

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office shows a recently installed...
For soldier killed in Alaska crash ‘family was everything’
FastCast May 2, 2023
FastCast May 2, 2023
‘Potential threat’ places Palmer school on temporary lockdown
‘Potential threat’ places Palmer school on temporary lockdown
Resolution to ban trans girls from female sports draw strong reactions
Public testifies on future of transgender student involvement with Alaska sports