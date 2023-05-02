Sullivan Arena closes doors to all but 90 ‘high risk’ individuals

FastCast digital deadlines for Monday, May 1, 2023.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Although Monday was the deadline to pack up and move on for most of the people staying at the Sullivan Arena, there was hardly a mass exodus from the facility on the final day of shelter operations.

The shelter was already well below 50% capacity with 166 clients on the final night, according to Anchorage Housing and Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson. On Friday, nonprofits supplied shelter clients with tents and many of them had already left for elsewhere. Only 90 people who’ve been designated as “high risk,” mostly for mobility issues, will be permitted to stay until the end of May.

Cathleen McLaughlin, who was hired as a consultant by the city to help people with the transition, had concerns about people leaving with no obvious place to go. McLaughlin had originally identified 174 people who she considered high risk who wouldn’t fare well outside.

“We are asking people that are already in survival mode to make choices. (People) that are going to be camping in places that are open and obvious, they are going to be remaining in survival mode, and that’s the thing that troubles me,” she said. “Whether the number is 90 or 174 or 360, we are putting the burden of the decisions that are being made on the people that had the least chance of being able to solve the problem.”

McLaughlin said many of the 90 people remaining at the shelter are on waitlists for housing. She said if any do move out, the city can fill their beds at the Sullivan with other qualified people, at least until the end of the month.

Mayor Dave Bronson has said he hopes to transition many of the vulnerable people staying at the Sullivan into the city-owned former Golden Lion Hotel. The hotel is scheduled to be ready to accept people by the end of June.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated DVIDS image of an Apache helicopter over an Alaskan mountain range near Fort...
Soldiers killed in Healy helicopter crash identified
The Falcon Heavy rocket launched at 4:29 p.m. Sunday Alaska time to carry an Alaskan...
Alaska satellite launched into orbit
Republicans suffer losses in blue wave of Anchorage Assembly victories
Republicans suffer losses in blue wave of Anchorage Assembly victories
People who live near the Sullivan arena say they've seen an uptick in crime since it reopened...
Sullivan Arena clients prepare to say ‘goodbye’ to a place they’ve called home
Army air crews ordered to stand down

Latest News

Nome-Beltz Junior/Senior High School was the subject of a threat Monday
Nome high school placed on lockdown after threat; suspect arrested
The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
‘Potential threat’ places Palmer school on temporary lockdown
Smoke rises from a wildfire in East Anchorage, Alaska, on July 2, 2019. (Jason Jordet/Alaska...
Wildfires in Anchorage? Climate change sparks disaster fears
FastCast May 1, 2023
FastCast May 1, 2023