1 injured in East Anchorage house fire

Daily digital FastCast headlines for Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
By Paul Choate
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person was injured in an East Anchorage house fire on Tuesday morning, according to Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd.

The fire was reported at 3973 Defiance Street around 11:45 a.m. Firefighters were on the scene by 11:52 a.m. and the fire was brought under control about half an hour after it was reported.

“There is significant damage to the home,” Boyd wrote in a message to Alaska’s News Source. “(It is) unknown how many occupants will be displaced.”

Boyd said the injured person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there is no monetary estimate on damages at this time.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
The Falcon Heavy rocket launched at 4:29 p.m. Sunday Alaska time to carry an Alaskan...
Alaska satellite launched into orbit
People who live near the Sullivan arena say they've seen an uptick in crime since it reopened...
Sullivan Arena clients prepare to say ‘goodbye’ to a place they’ve called home
The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
‘Potential threat’ places Palmer school on temporary lockdown
An undated DVIDS image of an Apache helicopter over an Alaskan mountain range near Fort...
Soldiers killed in Healy helicopter crash identified

Latest News

The Alaska State Capitol building in Juneau.
State of Alaska not accepting new public guardian cases
FILE - This photo provided by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office shows a recently installed...
For soldier killed in Alaska crash ‘family was everything’
FastCast May 2, 2023
FastCast May 2, 2023
‘Potential threat’ places Palmer school on temporary lockdown
‘Potential threat’ places Palmer school on temporary lockdown