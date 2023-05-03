1 injured in East Anchorage house fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person was injured in an East Anchorage house fire on Tuesday morning, according to Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd.

The fire was reported at 3973 Defiance Street around 11:45 a.m. Firefighters were on the scene by 11:52 a.m. and the fire was brought under control about half an hour after it was reported.

“There is significant damage to the home,” Boyd wrote in a message to Alaska’s News Source. “(It is) unknown how many occupants will be displaced.”

Boyd said the injured person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there is no monetary estimate on damages at this time.

