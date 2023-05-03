Active weather pattern to continue into mid-week

Isolated to widely scattered showers (yes, even snow showers) still a possibility through at least Thursday.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A trough of low pressure in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere that brought cold and snowy conditons to much of Alaska in April still persists across the western half of the state. Additionally, it has keep the weather “unsettled” and active across the Aleutians, Southwest and Interior Alaska, Southcentral and Southeast.

Unfortunately, this weather pattern will continue over the next few days, with no change until Friday, at the earliest. That means these same locations will continue to see isolated to widely scattered areas of showers. This includes both rain, and yes even snow, especially in higher terrain of the Interior and Southcentral.

Southeast Alaska has been dealing with an atmospheric river of moisture slowly moving from north to south since Monday. Here are some of the 24 hour rainfall totals ending at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a storm report list from the National Weather Service forecast office in Juneau:

24 hour rainfall totals ending 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3
24 hour rainfall totals ending 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3(Alaska's Weather Source)

Meanwhile, scattered snow showers will continue to fall across portions of the Seward Peninsula, and much of Southwest Alaska, including the lower Yukon and the Kuskokwim River Valleys, on Wednesday. Here, too, temperatures will stay well below normal through mid-week.

Back in Southcentral, sunshine, looks to return for Friday and the weekend, finally sending temperatures into the low 50s.

