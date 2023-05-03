Former state judge charged with perjury

By Alaska's News Source staff report
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A former Alaska judge has been charged with perjury by a state grand jury, according to the Department of Law.

In an indictment by the State of Alaska, Margaret Murphy was indicted on a single count of perjury, a felony offense in the state.

Murphy has lived in Homer since 2005, according to the public courts website, and also spent time in Aniak, Bethel and Anchorage. Murphy has served as a sergeant and captain in the U.S. Army as well.

A department official told Alaska’s News Source that the offense occurred “on or around November 3, 2022,” in or around Homer, where Murphy was serving as a district court judge in the Third Judicial District.

Charging documents are not currently available and the special prosecutor brought in by the state would not reveal specifics of the allegations.

Murphy is scheduled for arraignment on May 9, according to the official.

