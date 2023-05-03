‘I was relieved’: Remaining Sullivan Arena clients relish extra time at shelter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The clients the Sullivan Arena shelter is currently housing are individuals that have a mobility problem or cognitive disability that impacts their ability to do daily tasks. Last week, clients in this category were given pink bracelets. Those bracelets, clients say, are a sign of hope.

John Borgan, who has been staying around a month at the shelter, suffered injuries in a commercial truck wreck that impact his mobility. Getting around is a struggle, according to Borgan. He said the extension at the Sullivan allows him to have a place to stay as he continues to try and find a more permanent place to live.

“I was relieved, actually. I was getting kind of concerned about a place to stay, ‘cause I don’t want to stay in my truck,” Borgan said. “A load off my mind and shoulders. Gives me extra time to look for an apartment.”

Shelter, food and care are all factors that are critical in the process of healing, which Henning, Inc. Deputy Director Rob Seay said is a critical step in helping people get over the barriers between them and housing.

“How can you heal if you’re not somewhere stable — where you are worried about is where your next meal is coming from? Or that you’re cold? All your intention is on survival mode,” Seay said. “You can’t take a deep dive into your past where you experienced some traumatic situations if today all you can think about is how you are going to get your next meal or how you’re going to stay warm.

“Once you can get to a place of healing, that’s where the work begins.”

Over the next month, officials will be focusing on finding housing for clients. Case managers and peer support specialists will be conducting daily assessments to figure out what the next steps for clients will look like.

That solution looks a little different for each client. It might mean, finding units that clients can lease, supportive housing or assisting them in entering a drug rehabilitation and treatment center. With 90 clients now their main focus, officials will be needing to craft 90 different solutions to ending each client’s homelessness.

Current clients will have until the end of the month to stay at the shelter.

