MLB-sponsored event at the Dome draws hundreds of youth baseball and softball players

Play Ball Event at the Dome
By Austin Sjong
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hundreds of young baseball and softball players flooded into the Dome for a Play Ball event, put on by Gamers Baseball Alaska with the help of the Seattle Mariners.

Coaches assisted the young athletes in learning how to field balls, take pitches and build up their game.

In addition to the event, Major League Baseball/Major League Baseball Players Association Youth Foundation provided a $250,000 grant to help fund a new indoor facility for the Southeast’s baseball and softball community.

