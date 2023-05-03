No action taken on bylaw change that would prevent transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams

ASAA was scheduled to vote on the decision Tuesday and released a statement of inaction
Daily digital FastCast headlines for Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
By Joe Cadotte
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) Board of Directors is not taking action on a proposed bylaw change on a resolution sent by the State Board of Education to the Department of Education and Early Development (DEED). The proposed bylaw change would have prevented transgender girls from competing on cisgender girls’ sports teams.

The ASAA Board listened to public testimony on both sides of the issue on Monday at a special meeting in Valdez. The board was scheduled to vote Tuesday, and issued a statement instead.

“The ASAA Board felt that until DEED changes the current regulations, it would be premature to change the ASAA bylaw,” ASAA wrote in an emailed statement Tuesday.

“However, ASAA would like to stress DEED could amend 4 AAC 06.115 in a way that would have the practical effect of compelling ASAA to make a change to its bylaws in the future,” the statement continued.

The ASAA handbook states that 4 AAC 06.115 outlines “interscholastic activities” that “enables school districts to promote and govern interscholastic activities effectively, economically and fairly, while keeping those activities in their proper perspective educationally.”

Under existing regulations, it’s up to individual school boards and districts to implement policy when it comes to transgender athletes.

KTUU is waiting on comment from DEED on ASAA’s decision.

FastCast May 2, 2023
