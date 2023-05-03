Outreach groups band together to provide for those in homeless camps

On Tuesday outreach groups were located at cuddy park but even with aid its hard for those sleeping outside.
By Lex Yelverton
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the days since the Sullivan Arena closed its shelter capacity to all but a few dozen homeless residents, various organizations have joined together to provide resources to those in need.

On Tuesday, outreach groups were located at Cuddy Park to lend a helping hand, but even with aid, it’s hard for those sleeping outside.

The organizations will band together every Tuesday at the park throughout the month of May and various parts of the summer to help the homeless overcome the obstacles they’re facing.

“We do coordinated entry assessments,” said Jason Cates, program outreach manager for the Coalition to End Homelessness. “We have medical here, which is a big deal. We have food, basic needs, things like that.”

There has been a steady increase in homeless camps around the city as the closure date for the majority of residents at the Sullivan Arena approached.

Without shelter, city can’t abate homeless camps

Since Monday’s official call to clear all but those who suffer from mental and physical issues, the number of tents have surged.

“There’s definitely more than there was, you know, two weeks ago when the Sullivan was open, but we’re going to see these things in different spots around town,” Cates said.

More tents are popping up in Anchorage as the homeless population is adjusting to the new reality outside of the Sullivan Arena shelter. Kim Whitaker, who works with Beans Café, said the nonprofit provides hot meals for those in need.

“I just think it’s nice for them to have a connection because we do more than just give food. We are compassionate towards them,” Whitaker said, describing the vast number of people who formerly stayed at the shelter as ‘her people.’

“You see me hugging them. We get pretty attached to them, we all do.”

Duke Russell also provides food to those in need when he can. He said he enjoys the company of people coming from what he calls an honest place.

“I see the potential,” Russell said. “The thing is, food is a conduit to these better things, and we have to start somewhere.”

“It’s important for these folks because they don’t have the means, a lot of times, to go to these different agencies to fill out a SNAP application,” Cates said. “You know we’re bringing all that right to them.”

The Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness plans to keep holding outreach events on Tuesdays at Cuddy Park and on Thursdays at Davis Park. They will be there from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. throughout May. The schedule will change depending on where people in need are staying throughout the summer.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

