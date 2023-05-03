Palmer seniors at Chugach Colony Estates to pay more for housing

Mat-Su Senior Services said the apartments have been operating in the red for years
By Carly Schreck
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Rent is on the rise for Palmer seniors living at either of the apartment complexes that make up the Chugach Colony Estates, after receiving a rent increase notice from Mat-Su Senior Services on April 28.

The increases will happen in two increments, with a partial increase taking effect for the months of June and July, and the full increase being applied in August.

Board of Directors treasurer Russ Ingram called it a difficult but necessary decision for the center’s doors to remain open. For years, the two apartment buildings that have 55 units in total have been operating in the red, according to Ingram.

“We looked at it and discussed it and agreed to it — and there would really be no recourse that by the end of this year, we would have to shut the center down including those apartments,” Ingram said. “And that would not be good for anybody.”

According to Ingram, the center has been offsetting the operational expense of the apartments by depleting its savings.

The increases range from approximately $200 to $400, depending on the unit, resident income and fair market value guidelines. One resident of the apartments — who did not want to speak publicly out of concern for their rent increasing further — was told their rent would go from $545 per month to $730 per month.

“They were upset, and we understand why they’re upset,” Ingram said. “I mean, it’s a shock knowing that your rent is going to go up two, three hundred or more dollars a month.”

Ingram said this is the first rent increase residents have been given in at least a decade and believes rent should have been incrementally increased over the years during that time to keep up with fluctuating inflation rates.

“If the boards that existed then were doing their due diligence, every year there would have been a rent increase — an incremental increase — or decrease,” Ingram said.

The rise in rent comes only a couple of months after the center announced that it would stop serving congregate meals as a cost-cutting measure.

