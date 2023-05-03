Sometimes in May, it snows

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ready or not, snow is making a comeback to Southcentral Alaska.

Temperatures dropping near freezing this morning are allowing for a changeover to snow for parts of Southcentral. The snow, which could be heavy at times, could lead to some light accumulation at sea level, with a better chance for accumulation in the higher elevations. The chance for snow will be short-lived, as warming temperatures will lead to a changeover back to rain. However, if we see the snow linger longer, we could see up to an inch for areas at sea level.

The rain and snow will linger across Anchorage and the Mat-Su well into the afternoon and evening hours, with the rest of Southcentral seeing isolated to scattered showers. There is a chance that parts of Prince William Sound could see periodic rain, with up to half an inch expected into the evening hours.

There is good news heading our way, as we dry out in the coming days. While we hold onto clouds for your Thursday, those clouds break by the end of the week, with our first true run into the lower 50s. This will be one of the latest first 50-degree days we’ve seen in several decades.

Southeast Alaska is catching a break from the rain today, with only spotty to isolated showers expected. One thing to watch for is colder temperatures through the night. The Northern Inner Channels remain under a frost advisory through tomorrow morning. Any sensitive vegetation or plants need to be covered through the night, as frost could kill them. The Panhandle will stay fairly dry, until isolated and scattered rain showers return by Friday evening.

Looking ahead into next week, the southern coastline will see the potential for above-average precipitation, with daily highs in the 40s and 50s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

