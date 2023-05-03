Without shelter, city can’t abate homeless camps

Without shelter, city can’t abate homeless camps
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The closure of the Sullivan Arena to all but 90 people on Monday means many more are spending their nights outside. Tent camps are popping up all over town — but the city says there’s not a lot it can do to prevent that or make people move.

Mike Braniff, head of Anchorage Parks and Recreation, said city crews will still clean up around homeless camps but they won’t be abating them. Without available shelter, they can’t legally make people move, even from public spaces like city parks.

“Folks won’t be asked to leave because there’s not shelter space, which is one of the abatement requirements,” said Braniff. “Instead, we’re visiting the camps and cleaning in and around folks.”

At a cluster of tents around Cuddy Park on Tuesday, city crews handed out plastic bags and removed garbage and other items identified by campers as needing to go. Braniff said the plan is to do clean-up work at larger sites at least twice a week. He said discussions are ongoing as to whether the city would provide porta-potties and dumpsters. He said it’s likely that crews won’t be able to get to every camp, but he urged people to continue reporting them on the city website.

“We understand that in many cases they will report them and it doesn’t mean that the camp will be cleaned or moved out, but the data helps,” said Braniff. “There are more folks than ever this summer that are going to be on the street and in public places and in parks, and that data helps, so please continue to report.”

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
The Falcon Heavy rocket launched at 4:29 p.m. Sunday Alaska time to carry an Alaskan...
Alaska satellite launched into orbit
People who live near the Sullivan arena say they've seen an uptick in crime since it reopened...
Sullivan Arena clients prepare to say ‘goodbye’ to a place they’ve called home
The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
‘Potential threat’ places Palmer school on temporary lockdown
An undated DVIDS image of an Apache helicopter over an Alaskan mountain range near Fort...
Soldiers killed in Healy helicopter crash identified

Latest News

ASAA was scheduled to vote on the decision Tuesday and released a statement about why they...
No action taken on bylaw change that would prevent transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams
The Alaska State Capitol building in Juneau.
State of Alaska not accepting new public guardianship cases
Fire on Defiance Street in Anchorage on May 2, 2023.
1 injured in East Anchorage house fire
Senior residents in the Chugach and Colony Estates - run by Mat-Su Senior Services - will start...
Palmer seniors at Chugach Colony Estates to pay more for housing
Tuesday marked the first day that the shelter will only house the 90, pre-approved clients that...
Tues marked the 1st day of the Sullivan only housing pre-approved clients