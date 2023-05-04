May snow sets spring records

Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:19 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter wonderland in May, or a spring setback? Snow greeted many in Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska on Wednesday.

May snow for Anchorage: 1.3 inches for May 3, 2023, giving the city 107.5 inches for the winter.

On May 3 of 2001 — 22 years ago — Anchorage got 5 inches of snow. On May 9 of 1963, nearly 4 inches of snow fell. And on May 3 — Wednesday — the city set a record for wettest day with .50 inches, beating the old record of .41″ from 1998. It was also the secnd snowiest May 3, and the third snowiest day in the month of May.

Snow showers, pretty wet flakes, melting on roadways, sticking to grass though.

Falling snow does lead to cooling of the air column, due to evaporational cooling. Another storm pushes toward the region tomorrow, and stays south of Anchorage, so fewer chances of showers. Southcentral’s Whittier, Seward and Prince William Sound will still get rain showers.

Frost? Yes, frost advisories will affect the north Gulf Coast and northern to central southeast Panhandle locations. They start at midnight, going though 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Ketchikan hit 62 degrees and is the hot spot in Alaska. Temperatures dropped to 18 degrees in Tin City in northwest Alaska.

