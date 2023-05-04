Mayor Bronson names new Municipality of Anchorage HR director

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage has a new director of human resources, according to a press release from the office of Mayor Dave Bronson.

The release names Tyler Andrews as the new human resources director for the Municipality of Anchorage.

Andrews is a graduate of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and has been a managing member of the Alaska Labor Relations Agency since 2008.

The appointment comes after former director Niki Tshibaka resigned effective Feb. 6 of this year, following complaints from some municipal employees that their complaints to the human resources department were not fairly investigated, citing a “hostile work environment.” Tshibaka held the role from July 2021 until his resignation earlier this year.

Andrews will begin working at City Hall on May 8.

