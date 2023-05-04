Police: Man charged with sex assault, kidnapping after taking 13-year-old to hotel

Connor Tidd, 22, is accused of kidnapping a young girl in Connecticut. (Source: WFSB)
By Evan Sobol, Eliza Kruczynski and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDHAM COUNTY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A man in Connecticut is accused of kidnapping a young girl and taking her to a hotel room.

Plainfield police report their investigation started in March with a report of a missing 13-year-old girl.

Officers were called to a home, about 10 minutes from downtown Plainfield, but could not find the girl in question.

After interviewing people in the home, officers said they found the girl may have been taken by 22-year-old Connor Tidd.

Police later learned that Tidd brought the girl to a nearby hotel.

They responded to the property and attempted to make contact with Tidd who was inside a hotel room.

Authorities said the 22-year-old was not listening to their commands, so they made entry into the room.

When police entered, they found the missing 13-year-old girl in the bathroom along with Tidd hiding behind a doorway.

According to Plainfield police, they seized several pieces of evidence that established probable cause for sexual and narcotic crimes inside the room.

Tidd was subsequently arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor and interfering with an investigation.

Police said Tidd was booked and held initially on a $150,000 bond on March 20 while their investigation continued.

This week, authorities added additional charges against Tidd that include sex assault, kidnapping, illegal distribution of a controlled substance and enticing a minor.

Tidd’s bond has been raised to $500,000 with an updated court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

