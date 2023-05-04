Southeast Alaska chinook salmon fishery closed by Seattle court

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The troll fishing industry on Alaska’s Panhandle is set to take a hit in favor of protecting a particular killer whale population.

The U.S. District Court in Seattle ruled in favor of closing the commercial harvest of chinook salmon during the summer and winter seasons in an effort to protect Southern Resident killer whales and chinook salmon.

This comes after the Wild Fish Conservancy sued the National Marine Fisheries Service for alleged violations against the Endangered Species Act and National Environmental Policy Act, the latter of which requires federal agencies to consider the environmental impacts of decisions to be made.

“It’s going to affect, obviously, our permit holders,” Alaska Trollers Association Executive Director Amy Daugherty said. “Some of them, you know, still have loans, of course, and, you know, are living year to year like most people in America.”

Daugherty also said that the ruling — which came from Seattle U.S. District Court Judge Richard Jones — undermines all the work that the trollers have done to ensure they fish conservatively.

“It’s almost ironic that quote-unquote ‘environmental groups’ would go after the most environmentally conscious of all commercial fishing groups,” Daugherty said.

Southern Resident killer whales are currently a federally protected species and were placed on the list of endangered species in 2005. The whale population in Southeast Alaska and Puget Sound near Seattle now number between 70 and 80.

The closing of chinook salmon fishing to trollers is an effort to bolster their population to provide a food source for those whales.

“This court decision is the largest victory for southern resident killer whale recovery in decades and will be celebrated internationally,” Wild Fish Conservancy’s Executive Director Emma Helverson said in a press release. “After years of inaction by our federal government to address the prey crisis facing the Southern Residents, Judge Jones’ decision will finally provide starving orcas immediate access to their primary prey,” Executive Director of the Wild Fish Conservancy,

The Wild Fish Conservancy also said that this ruling will protect chinook salmon by allowing them to return to their original spawning grounds.

Many fishing industry leaders in Alaska are against the ruling as they say it will damage the income of small boat trollers while doing little to protect orcas and chinook salmon.

“The court’s decision is disappointing, not only because it puts the future of Alaska’s small-boat fishing families in jeopardy, but it distracts from the larger, more urgent issues that are causing the continued decline of the Pacific Northwest’s Chinook and orca populations,” said association director of the Alaska Longline Fishermen Linda Behnken.

Alaskan government officials and organizations have also spoken out against the ruling, including Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, and Rep. Mary Peltola. Others opposed to the ruling include the Alaska House Coalition, The Alaska Department of Law, and The Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

“We will defend opportunities for Alaskans and Alaskan families and that includes appealing any adverse decision that unjustly targets only our fisheries,” Dunleavy said.

Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang said that if this ruling stands, Alaska will work to ensure the same limitations are placed on other fisheries that affect the orca whales in question.

“Alaskan fishers should not be blamed for NOAA’s chronic mismanagement of this fishery, and we are sincerely sympathetic to the burden this decision will pose to southeast Alaskan communities,” Helverson said “However, this decision will finally address decades of harm and lost opportunity this overharvest has caused to fishing communities throughout British Columbia, Oregon, and Washington.”

