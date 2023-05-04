Winter maintains a stronghold on Southcentral, but warmer weather is around the corner

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Next Friday, that’s the day that Anchorage saw the latest first 50 degree day. While the warmest Anchorage has officially been is 49 degrees, some parts of Southcentral have managed to warm into the lower 50s. While they have been few and far between, most of the warming has occurred through the Mat-Su Valley and north and east Anchorage.

Today will be another day, where highs will struggle to warm near seasonal values. In fact, it’s possible parts of Southcentral stay in the lower 40s for most of the day. The only exception will be the Mat-Su Valley, where highs near 50 degrees can be expected. We’ll hold onto mostly cloudy to overcast skies through the day, with light rain showers sticking around for parts of the gulf coast. The heaviest rain will fall through Prince William Sound, where up to half an inch of rain is likely for Whittier.

The majority of Southcentral will stay on the drier side in the days to come, with little in the way of sunshine. The only exception will be tomorrow, where sunny skies look possible for the second half of the day, with highs warming near 50. With cloud cover expected to remain into the weekend and next week, daily highs will only warm by 1 to 2 degrees each day. This means for some, the first 50 degree day may not come until next week.

One area having no trouble climbing into the 50s is Southeast. With an extended stretch of 50s in the forecast from today on into next week, it will be pleasant weather. However, rain showers are set to make a return Friday evening. While widespread rain doesn’t looking likely, the Panhandle will hold onto scattered to periodic rain showers through the middle of next week.

Looking ahead into next week, a number of days look to bring the possibility of the lower 50s. While this will still be slightly below average, it will be the warmest we’ve seen all season long.

