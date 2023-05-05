Anchorage Assembly discusses settlement for 2 fired Bronson employees

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) ― The Anchorage Assembly on Friday afternoon went into executive session to discuss plans to review proposed settlements with former municipal employees Amy Demboski and Heather MacAlpine, both of whom were fired by Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration.

The Assembly will again meet to discuss appropriating the money on May 5 in another executive session, according to Constant.

Constant said the mayor’s office will be asked to provide details of the proposed settlements totaling $827,500. It is not clear how the money might be allocated between the two.

In February, former director of the city’s Office of Equal Opportunity Heather MacAlpine filed a lawsuit in federal court accusing that her firing in May of 2022 was in retaliation for investigating potential improper acts by his administration.

Her lawsuit says her investigations included looking into the actions and policies of municipal Library Director Judy Eledge.

Meanwhile, former municipal manager Amy Demboski claims she was fired last December in retaliation for threatening to expose illegal acts committed by the mayor.

Those included issuing inappropriate sole-source contracts, doing improper favors for friends, and creating a “toxic work environment.”

Demboski’s attorney Scott Kendall declined to comment when asked earlier by Alaska’s News Source.

MacAlpine’s attorney Eva Gardner has not responded to request for comment. The mayor’s office has also not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

