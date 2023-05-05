Denali National Park employee killed in backcountry skiing avalanche

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:39 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENALI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska (KTUU) - A staff member who worked in Denali National Park and Preserve died Thursday while backcountry skiing within the park.

The park announced that 32-year-old Eric Walter was found dead Thursday afternoon by park rangers, who were alerted to an avalanche slide on an unnamed slope near mile 10 of the park road that reaches over 90 miles into the rugged wilderness.

It was the first death in the park this season, officials said.

A spokesperson said Walter was skiing alone when the avalanche was triggered on the north-facing slope that stands to the south of Jenny Creek and east of the Savage River.

An unnamed person reported the slide around 1 p.m. to the Denali Park kennels staff, which sent out rangers to mile 11 of the road, where they found an unoccupied truck at a pullout. Rangers used a spotting scope to find the snow slide, where they noticed a pair of skis and an orange bag in the debris field.

The park dispatched a helicopter to the slide area, where they hoisted down two park rangers with life support equipment.

“Upon reaching the scene it was determined that the skier had died,” the statement read. “The skier was later identified to be Eric.”

The park said that Walter was a “much-loved member” of the Alaska Regional Communications Center, which provides radio-based safety support services to National Park Service operation statewide.

“Our thoughts are with Eric’s family in this challenging time,” Denali National Park Superintendent Brooke Merrell said in the statement. “We are also incredibly grateful for the professional and compassionate response of our Talkeetna mountaineering team.”

The park announced that Eric Walter was found dead Thursday afternoon by park rangers, who were...
The park announced that Eric Walter was found dead Thursday afternoon by park rangers, who were alerted to an avalanche slide on an unnamed slope near mile 10 of the park road that reaches over 90 miles into the rugged wilderness.(Courtesy Denali National Park and Preserve)
Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - One person died and another was injured in the crash, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Woman killed in collision with school bus on Mat-Su road
Southeast Alaska chinook salmon fishery closed by Seattle court
Southeast Alaska chinook salmon fishery closed by Seattle court
Revive Alaska sells church at center of controversy
Revive Alaska sells church at center of controversy
Alaska State Troopers badge
Palmer woman accused in hit-and-run deaths of son, brother in Metlakatla
Black Birch Books will host a drag storytime event on Saturday, June 10.
Wasilla’s lone bookstore takes heat for hosting upcoming drag storytime

Latest News

FastCast May 5, 2023
Local veteran-owned business offers single-ingredient treats for man’s best friend
Sandhill cranes fly north-Jean Pederson Curry 05-04-23
Signs of spring are in the air
The "Summit" pack contains a months worth of dog treats. Mountain Dog offers three different...
Veteran-owned business offers single-ingredient treats for man’s best friend