Family drives food truck from Wasilla to serve hot lunches to Anchorage’s unsheltered residents

Family drives food truck from Wasilla to serve hot lunches to Anchorage's unsheltered residents
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Peter Lind Jr., his wife Susie and their adult son Travis set up shop in Davis Park in Mountain View on Thursday. They joined other providers to assist homeless campers who’d recently been evicted from the Sullivan Arena.

Lind said he’d been watching news coverage of the situation and wanted to do something to help. It seemed logical to bring their food truck —Alaska’s Yummy Choice — into town to offer a free hot lunch.

“I was brought up in the villages and we grew up to share whatever you had to share, and I just wanted to give back to the community and just help support,” Lind said.

The food truck normally has an extensive menu, but for this round of service the Linds pared it down to just a few items in order to feed as many people as possible. People lined up to get barbecued pork sandwiches, hot dogs and chips, water and sodas. Most, who are sleeping in tents, said they appreciated a hot meal.

Davis Park and Cuddy Park are now regular stops for providers who offer services to people experiencing homelessness. The parking lot gatherings happen Tuesdays at Cuddy Park in Midtown Anchorage from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays at Davis Park, also from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Organizer Jason Cates with the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness said volunteers are welcome to join, but said that ideally, people should contact the Coalition so it can help coordinate.

By the end of the shift the Linds had done a brisk business. Peter Lind said he didn’t know if he’d be able to provide the service again, but he was glad to do it for a day. When asked if he thought the act might inspire others to help out, he said everyone has their own way of showing support but this was his.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
Palmer woman accused in hit-and-run deaths of son, brother in Metlakatla
Revive Alaska sells church at center of controversy
Revive Alaska sells church at center of controversy
Seal of the state of Alaska
Former state judge charged with perjury
The says it won't be able to abate homeless camps this summer because no shelter is available...
Without shelter, city can’t abate homeless camps
Fire on Defiance Street in Anchorage on May 2, 2023.
1 injured in East Anchorage house fire

Latest News

A large number of people are looking for a place to stay after the Sullivan Arena homeless...
Shelters at capacity, with past Sullivan Arena clients seeking shelter
Local veteran-owned business offers single-ingredient treats for man’s best friend
A large number of people are looking for a place to stay after the Sullivan Arena homeless...
Shelters at capacity, with past Sullivan Arena clients seeking shelter
Family drives food truck from Wasilla to serve hot lunches to Anchorage's unsheltered residents
Family drives food truck from Wasilla to serve hot lunches