Family drives food truck from Wasilla to serve hot lunches to Anchorage’s unsheltered residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Peter Lind Jr., his wife Susie and their adult son Travis set up shop in Davis Park in Mountain View on Thursday. They joined other providers to assist homeless campers who’d recently been evicted from the Sullivan Arena.

Lind said he’d been watching news coverage of the situation and wanted to do something to help. It seemed logical to bring their food truck —Alaska’s Yummy Choice — into town to offer a free hot lunch.

“I was brought up in the villages and we grew up to share whatever you had to share, and I just wanted to give back to the community and just help support,” Lind said.

The food truck normally has an extensive menu, but for this round of service the Linds pared it down to just a few items in order to feed as many people as possible. People lined up to get barbecued pork sandwiches, hot dogs and chips, water and sodas. Most, who are sleeping in tents, said they appreciated a hot meal.

Davis Park and Cuddy Park are now regular stops for providers who offer services to people experiencing homelessness. The parking lot gatherings happen Tuesdays at Cuddy Park in Midtown Anchorage from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays at Davis Park, also from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Organizer Jason Cates with the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness said volunteers are welcome to join, but said that ideally, people should contact the Coalition so it can help coordinate.

By the end of the shift the Linds had done a brisk business. Peter Lind said he didn’t know if he’d be able to provide the service again, but he was glad to do it for a day. When asked if he thought the act might inspire others to help out, he said everyone has their own way of showing support but this was his.

