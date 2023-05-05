Signs of spring are in the air

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The distinctive calls from flocks of sandhill cranes are being heard in the skies of Alaska! The large birds are a sure sign of the changing seasons.

Frost could form overnight along the north Gulf Coast and Northern Panhandle to Juneau. An advisory is in place overnight through 7 a.m. tomorrow.

Anchorage and Southcentral will see decreasing showers into Friday, and partly sunny skies for the day.

Hot spot for the state Thursday was Klawock at 58 degrees. The cold spot was Wainwright and Tin City with a low of 12 degrees.

