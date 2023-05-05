Signs of spring are in the air

Sandhill cranes are returning to Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The distinctive calls from flocks of sandhill cranes are being heard in the skies of Alaska! The large birds are a sure sign of the changing seasons.

Frost could form overnight along the north Gulf Coast and Northern Panhandle to Juneau. An advisory is in place overnight through 7 a.m. tomorrow.

Anchorage and Southcentral will see decreasing showers into Friday, and partly sunny skies for the day.

Hot spot for the state Thursday was Klawock at 58 degrees. The cold spot was Wainwright and Tin City with a low of 12 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
Palmer woman accused in hit-and-run deaths of son, brother in Metlakatla
Revive Alaska sells church at center of controversy
Revive Alaska sells church at center of controversy
Seal of the state of Alaska
Former state judge charged with perjury
The says it won't be able to abate homeless camps this summer because no shelter is available...
Without shelter, city can’t abate homeless camps
Fire on Defiance Street in Anchorage on May 2, 2023.
1 injured in East Anchorage house fire

Latest News

Local veteran-owned business offers single-ingredient treats for man’s best friend
The "Summit" pack contains a months worth of dog treats. Mountain Dog offers three different...
Veteran-owned business offers single-ingredient treats for man’s best friend
A large number of people are looking for a place to stay after the Sullivan Arena homeless...
Shelters at capacity, with past Sullivan Arena clients seeking shelter
A large number of people are looking for a place to stay after the Sullivan Arena homeless...
Shelters at capacity, with past Sullivan Arena clients seeking shelter