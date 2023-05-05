Sunshine will warm parts of Southcentral into the 50s

Some spotty showers will be possible into the weekend
By Aaron Morrison
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Can it be done? That’s the question we’ll be asking through the day, as we await our first official 50 degree day. If Anchorage were to hit 50 today it would be the 5th latest recorded, and the latest ever since the early 70s.

Sunshine is already greeting many across the region, with most of the day expected to see a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be perfect weather for some afternoon porch sitting, if you’re partaking in any Cinco De Mayo festivities. While we do stay on the dry side today, some sprinkles can’t be ruled out, with isolated showers for the Southern Kenai and Kodiak Island.

Today will bring a very good opportunity that temperatures will warm at or near 50 for Anchorage. Even if the airport doesn’t officially hit 50°, East Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley will have no trouble seeing low to mid 50s into the afternoon hours. Further south, it will still warm with highs expected to climb into the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast will also get in on the action of some 50 degree days, as today will bring some locations warming above 55. It’s been a slow, but gradual process and the week ahead features even better opportunities for highs to finally feel like spring.

Have a wonderful weekend!

