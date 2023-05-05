Woman killed in collision with school bus on Mat-Su road

By Shannon Cole
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman is dead after her vehicle collided with a mostly-empty school bus on Thursday morning, troopers report.

According to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers, 42-year-old Shawna Boice, of Wasilla, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet sedan near the intersection of Seldon Road and Frontier Plaza Drive shortly before 7 a.m. when it crossed over the center line and hit a school bus operated by Chugach Children’s Services.

Boice was the only occupant of her vehicle, while the school bus carried only the driver.

Boice was pronounced dead at the scene by responding EMS and Mat-Su fire teams, while the driver of the school bus was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Boice’s family has been notified and her body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

