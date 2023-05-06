Alaskans honor missing and murdered Indigenous loved ones on national day of remembrance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The exact number of murdered and missing Indigenous people may be hard to pinpoint, but a 2018 report from the Urban Indian Health Institute ranked Alaska fourth in the country for number of cases — and Anchorage the third highest city in the nation.

Although people of all genders are affected, women and girls are the primary victims of this type of violence. May 5 has been recognized as National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls since 2017.

Aqpik Apok, Executive Director of the group Data for Indigenous Justice, said her organization has now documented more than 700 cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Alaska. And every case, she said, has a name.

“These are not just numbers, right? We know that these are loved ones. Each of those cases are people who are very much loved and missed in our communities, and that’s just here in the state,” Apok said.

An held event Friday in Anchorage gave family members a chance to speak about their loved ones that were murdered or missing. They spoke of the pain of never having closure, particularly in cases where no arrest was made.

Lu-Anne Haukaas works with families who’ve experienced this type of trauma at Southcentral Foundation. Haukaas — who was raised in Interior Alaska — said two of her cousins were murdered in South Dakota, including one who was only 14 years old. Haukaas called it a “formative experience” in her life.

“She would be my age today,” Haukaas said. “And to know that she didn’t have the opportunity to grow up, that we kind of lived these parallel paths, but hers was cut off because of violence.”

Haukaas said no one was held responsible for either crime. Advocates for Native justice say a lot of work still needs to be done to document cases and make sure they are fully investigated by law enforcement. One positive change they noted — the Alaska Department of Public Safety now has two investigators dedicated to missing and murdered Indigenous people cases, although advocates would like to see more.

If you or a loved one are victims of violence or human trafficking, the Strong Hearts Native Helpline and the National Human Trafficking hotline are available 24/7 to listen. Strong Hearts Native Helpline 1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483) offers confidential culturally-appropriate support and advocacy. The National Human Trafficking Hotline can be contacted at 1-888-373-7888.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.