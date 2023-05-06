Hotel employee accused of sneaking into room, sexually assaulting guest

A hotel guest claims they were sexually assaulted by an employee who snuck into their room while staying at a hotel in downtown Nashville. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Nashville hotel employee has reportedly been fired after a guest said they were sexually assaulted.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, David Neal has been arrested and is facing charges stemming from an incident that occurred at a Hilton hotel in downtown Nashville.

Hotel guest Peter Brennan claims he was sleeping and woke up to Neal touching him inappropriately.

Brennan’s lawyer said Neal used a ghost key card to illegally enter his client’s room around 5 a.m. during his stay in March.

Police said Brennan reported that Neal was sucking on his toes.

“I woke up and I was being sexually assaulted by a man who had broken into my room,” Brennan said.

According to the man’s lawyer, Neal has since been fired because he refused to give a statement regarding the alleged assault. They are also waiting for surveillance footage to be released from the hotel.

Authorities said Neal has been charged with aggravated burglary and assault. He currently remains in jail on a $27,000 bond.

