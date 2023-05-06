‘Incredible honor’: Police chief receives ceremonial last call from daughter, son

A retiring police chief shared his ceremonial last call with his children who honored him for his years of service. (Source: Deer Park police via WXIX)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - It was a special and emotional moment for Deer Park Police Chief Michael Schlie.

WXIX reports that Schlie’s daughter and son got the honor of making his last call.

For 16 of his 32 years in law enforcement, Schlie served as chief of Deer Park police.

“Serving as your police chief for the past 16 years has been an incredible honor and privilege,” Schlie shared.

His last day was May 1 with his children joining in on their father’s ceremonial last call.

The department shared a video of the special moment, showing an emotional Schlie at his desk hearing his children’s voices come over police dispatch, reading off his accomplishments and impact on the community.

Schlie added, “I am extremely proud of our department and look forward to seeing it continue to grow and rise to the next level.”

Deer Park Mayor John Donnellon announced that May 1 will be known as Michael Schlie Day.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - One person died and another was injured in the crash, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Woman killed in collision with school bus on Mat-Su road
Southeast Alaska chinook salmon fishery closed by Seattle court
Southeast Alaska chinook salmon fishery closed by Seattle court
Revive Alaska sells church at center of controversy
Revive Alaska sells church at center of controversy
Alaska State Troopers badge
Palmer woman accused in hit-and-run deaths of son, brother in Metlakatla
An imposing figure weighing in at approximately 250 pounds, Betty is JBER’s neighborhood blind...
Meet Betty, JBER’s blind celebrity black bear

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Jan. 6 prosecutors seek 25 years for Oath Keepers’ Rhodes
The Municipality of Anchorage Sanctioned Camp Community Task Force kicked off its first meeting...
The Municipality of Anchorage Sanctioned Camp Community Task Force host first meeting
Former president Donald Trump appears in newly released deposition tapes.
Trump denies rape claim, video released
Alaskans observe Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Awareness Day
Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Awareness Day