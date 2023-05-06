Nail salon owner convicted of murdering former employee

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer jury has found a nail salon owner guilty of charges of first- and second-degree murder in the killing of a former employee in 2017.

According to a press release from the Department of Law, the jury found Duyvu Nguyen was responsible for the murder of Tuan Nguyen on Oct. 30, 2017. The two men were not related, but Tuan was an employee of Duyvu’s at Anchorage’s LA Nails salon which was owned by Duyvu.

During the trial, jurors heard evidence that Duyvu had become aware that his wife was involved in a relationship with Tuan, then drove from Anchorage to the Mat-Su in search of Tuan. Finding the man at his apartment, Duyvu then entered the residence and shot Tuan three times in the head.

Jurors heard and rejected Duyvu’s claims of self-defense.

“We are grateful the jury carefully considered the evidence and held Mr. Duyvu Nguyen accountable. Further, after nearly six years, the family is able to have some measure of closure,” Palmer Assistant District Attorney Josh Traini said.

Sentencing for Duyvu Nguyen will be held on Oct. 19.

