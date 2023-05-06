Some morning sun with afternoon showers for the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What a weather week it has been — and today was no exception, as Anchorage’s official high at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport climbed only to 49 degrees.

This makes 2023 and 1955 the years with the fifth latest appearance of temperatures at 50 degrees or warmer.

Clouds with a few showers will continue through the evening, then gradually diminish after midnight. Temperatures will gradually fall back into the lower to middle 30s on Saturday morning.

Sunshine combined with cooler air aloft will lead to a mix of sun and clouds with numerous showers and areas of light rain during the afternoon. These will continue but become more scattered by Saturday night. High temperatures will stay in the upper 40s Saturday afternoon with temperatures dropping down into the middle to upper 30s Sunday morning.

The phrase “rinse, wash, repeat” could apply for Sunday — however, morning sunshine will be more limited and confined to eastern areas of Southcentral. Areas of light rain continue across the lower Susitna Valley and western Kenai Peninsula. Showers and areas of light rain will pop-up once again during the afternoon and evening for the remainder of Southcentral.

Sunday’s light rain and showers diminish in coverage by Monday morning allowing for a sunny start for valley and sea level locations. Another strong and large storm system over the Aleutians will spread clouds across the region Monday afternoon. Precipitation will increase for the Chugach Range across the southern Kenai and Prince William Sound as southerly winds draw up additional moisture from the Gulf of Alaska.

Precipitation continues into Tuesday with areas of rain and the possibility of more wet snow for higher terrain and the mountains. Sunshine returns Wednesday, and then it’ll be off to the races as highs are forecast to climb into the middle 50s for the second half of the week.

Around the rest of the state on Saturday, Southeast will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs ranging from the upper 40s to middle 50s on Saturday. The Interior will see scattered morning wet snow showers with scattered rain showers for the afternoon as highs reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

The North Slope will see near normal temperatures in the middle 20s with a few flurries or snow showers. Western Alaska stays chilly with highs, generally in the 30s, and widely scattered rain and snow showers. Finally, the Aleutians will also be unsettled with clouds, some sun, but also scattered areas of rain and wet snow with highs ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.