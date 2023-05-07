Fatal car crash near Big Lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is dead in a single car crash near Hollywood Road and Pond Lily Lane in Big Lake Saturday morning.

Alaska State Troopers say they received a Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately, or REDDI, report at about 11 a.m. Saturday. The report said a driver was speeding, swerving and passing in a no-passing zone near Vine Road and Hollywood Road in Wasilla. About five minutes later, another REDDI report came on the same vehicle but near Hollywood Road and Pond Lily Lane in Big Lake.

According to Troopers, the driver of a 2002 Ford Ranger lost control and left the road while speeding and trying to pass in a no-passing zone. Troopers identified the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle as Jobie Karr, 35, of Anchorage. Karr was pronounced dead at the scene and the next of kin has been notified. The State Medical Examiner took possession of Karr’s body for further investigation.

