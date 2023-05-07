Ice Classic Tripod falls, but contest clock still ticks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - - The famed Nenana Ice Classic tripod that sits in the middle of the Tanana River fell over late Sunday morning. Despite the fall of the tripod, the clock counting down to breakup time is still ticking, since the tripod has not travelled far enough downstream.

2023 Nenana Ice Classic Tripod falls; contest clock still ticks (Borealis Broadband | Alaska's Weather Source/Borealis Broadband)

A statement on the Ice Classic’s official website states, “The Tripod tipped over on it’s side at about 11 AM on the Tanana River. The timer will not stop until the tripod has traveled down river. The Tanana River has severe ice rot throughout, and a current can be seen running beneath the ice that is still standing. The Tanana River has large open running waterboth upriver and downriver. It is only a matter of time before the Tripod takes it’s journey down the Tanana River.”

As a reminder, the winning time is posted in Standard Time. Since Alaska is currently in daylight saving time, subtract one hour from the current time. Clocks in Alaska had to “Spring forward” when going from standard to daylight saving on March 13. For example, if the anchor and rope cause the clock to stop at 5:00 p.m., the winning time will be posted as 4:00 p.m.

This year’s jackpot is listed at $222,101.

