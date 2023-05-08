Bill expanding postpartum care for new mothers passes state legislature

Bill expanding postpartum care for new mothers passes state legislature
By Alaska's News Source Staff Report
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The state legislature gave its stamp of approval on a bill that would expand postpartum Medicaid coverage to mothers.

The Alaska legislature passed Senate Bill 58 Friday, a bill that was pushed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy in February.

The legislation extends postpartum Medicaid coverage for new mothers from 60 days to 12 months. Currently, 51% of births in Alaska are by a mother eligible for Medicaid.

SB 58 seeks to improve maternal health by preventing gaps in health care coverage, maternal mental health, and child health outcomes.

In a statement released Friday, the governor said his administration “prioritizes growing families by paving the way for healthier maternal and child outcomes.”

“SB 58 aligns with my health family initiative by improving access to critical health care, especially at a vulnerable time for families,” the statement read.

