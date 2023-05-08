Coastal rain, with slow warming through the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’ve finally achieved that elusive 50 degree mark, and while the next few days may prove challenging to hit it, many areas should still warm into the 40s and 50s. The only thing that will prevent it in the coming days, will be thicker cloud coverage across Southcentral. Thanks to an incoming frontal boundary lifting north through the Gulf of Alaska, widespread rain is building into Prince William Sound and parts of the Kenai. It’s here where temperatures the next few days will likely stay in the mid to upper 40s.

As the frontal boundary lifts north through the Gulf of Alaska, we’ll see increasing winds later today. It’s possible many areas could see winds gusting out of the southeast 20 to 40 mph. While the highest winds will remain along the hillside and higher elevations, the Anchorage Bowl could still see winds up to 30 mph. These southeasterly winds are also our downsloping winds, as a result expect drier conditions for inland areas. It’s possible we could see a few sprinkles into the evening hours like we’ve seen the last few days.

Overcast skies will stay with us through Wednesday, before sunshine begins beaming down once again. With a bit more sun expected by Thursday, our temperatures will began a run into the low to mid 50s. It’s even possible that by weeks end parts of the valley will see highs climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. With warmer weather quickly returning to the state, now is the time to take notice of area rivers as breakup is well underway.

Southeast will see a quiet weather pattern through Wednesday, with widespread rain returning the rest of the week. Even with the rain, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s by weeks end.

