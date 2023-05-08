Finally! Anchorage reaches 50 degrees

A Sunday sensation of Anchorage's first "official" 50+ degree high temperature and the Ice Classic tripod falling, but the contest clock stays sticking.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wait is over! Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport reported a high temperature of 51 degrees on Sunday. 2023 ties May 7, 1973 and May 7, 1964 as the third latest in the year the city has taken to reach 50 degrees.

Monday will see a continuation of sun and clouds with scattered to numerous afternoon and evening showers across Anchorage, the Valley, and the western Kenai. High temperatures will again flirt with 50 degrees. Widespread precipitation, mostly rain, but some wet snow for areas above 500 feet, occurs throughout the Chugach Range. Highs will generally stay in the middle to upper 40s.

Scattered showers make a return to Southeast on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will start the day around 40 with afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s for Yakutat and Sitka, with middle 50s for the remainder of the region.

A few scattered rain and high elevation snow showers speckle the eastern Interior on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Upper 20s with fog, clouds, and some peeks of sun for the North Slope.

Another strong spring storm winds up bringing wind, rain, and yes even some snow to the Aleutians on Monday, reaching Southwest Alaska during the afternoon and evening. That storm will keep things cool and unsettled for the southern half of the state through mid-week.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Fatal car crash near Big Lake
2023 Nenana Ice Classic Tripod falls; contest clock still ticks
Ice Classic Tripod falls, but contest clock still ticks
Man rescued from mud near Girdwood
Man rescued from mud near Girdwood
The Great Alaska Aviation Gathering will be held May 6 and 7 at the Alaska State Fairgrounds in...
All eyes to the sky this weekend for the Great Alaska Aviation Gathering
Video shows passengers apparently take a vote on throwing a woman involved in an argument off a...
Woman apparently voted off flight by fellow passengers after argument

Latest News

A Sunday sensation of Anchorage's first "official" 50+ degree high temperature and the Ice...
Finally! Anchorage 'officially' reaches 50 degrees
Mother Nature has a repeat performance on Sunday, then a little bad news to start the week, but...
Still so very close...
Mother Nature has a repeat performance on Sunday, then a little bad news to start the week, but...
Still so very close...
Heating of the day will bring scattered afternoon showers to much of Southcentral over the...
Some morning sun with afternoon showers for the weekend