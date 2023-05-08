Finally! Anchorage reaches 50 degrees

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wait is over! Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport reported a high temperature of 51 degrees on Sunday. 2023 ties May 7, 1973 and May 7, 1964 as the third latest in the year the city has taken to reach 50 degrees.

Monday will see a continuation of sun and clouds with scattered to numerous afternoon and evening showers across Anchorage, the Valley, and the western Kenai. High temperatures will again flirt with 50 degrees. Widespread precipitation, mostly rain, but some wet snow for areas above 500 feet, occurs throughout the Chugach Range. Highs will generally stay in the middle to upper 40s.

Scattered showers make a return to Southeast on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will start the day around 40 with afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s for Yakutat and Sitka, with middle 50s for the remainder of the region.

A few scattered rain and high elevation snow showers speckle the eastern Interior on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Upper 20s with fog, clouds, and some peeks of sun for the North Slope.

Another strong spring storm winds up bringing wind, rain, and yes even some snow to the Aleutians on Monday, reaching Southwest Alaska during the afternoon and evening. That storm will keep things cool and unsettled for the southern half of the state through mid-week.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.