Man rescued from mud near Girdwood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is safe after he was rescued from the mud Sunday afternoon at 20 Mile River, south of Girdwood.

According to Girdwood Fire Chief Michelle Weston, they were called just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday with a report of a man who had been dip netting between the railroad bridge and the highway bridge. The man was in the mud up to his chest waders, Weston said.

“There was at least three or four individuals around the person I believe. They had tied him off somehow to a log,” said Weston. “There were people trying to get him out. In our experience, if you have not been able to self-rescue and the mud is above your knee, you probably need to call 911.”

Weston says it took 14 minutes for the fire crew to pull the man free using a mud rescue tool. The scene was clear by 2:10 p.m. Weston said at last check the man was okay and eating a hot meal.

Weston described the process of rescuing the man from the mud.

“We try and make contact with the victim,” Weston said. “We put down black boards so we can stand on them and make a platform. Then we’ll put a life jacket around the person who’s stuck and talk to them reassuringly, obviously. And then we’ll stretch a line. We have two ways to use the tool, one is with air, one is with water. We used water today. We’ll stretch a hose line to the victim and a tool which is like a large, it looks like a large penetrating nossel. We’ll put that down. And that tool is moved as two people hold the person, try and manuvure the person’s leg. We also ask for the victm to actually help also move, free their leg, kick their leg a bit. The other person is moving the tool up and down beside their leg trying to break the consistency of the mud around their leg.”

Chief Weston wants to remind people to call 911 if they get up to the knee in mud or higher, to have spare clothes in a nearby vehicle and always have a buddy with while fishing.

