Murkowski announces legislation protecting veteran health, housing resources

FastCast digital headlines for Monday, May 8, 2023.
By Elinor Baty
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and Montana senator Jon Tester have announced a bipartisan push to protect critical services and essential resources for our nation’s veterans.

The duo introduced legislation that would extend essential Department of Veterans Affairs programs and authorities that are currently set to expire on May 11 of this year. The bill is called the Critical Health Access Resource and Grant Extensions Act (CHARGE).

The CHARGE Act protects measures currently being implemented by the VA to curb veteran homelessness, support caregivers, and assist state Veterans Homes dealing with staffing shortages.

“I stand united with my colleagues in ensuring that those who served to protect us have the support they deserve and have earned. The lessons of the pandemic are not forgotten—we cannot forget about our veterans by allowing this authority expire,” Sen. Murkowski said. “This bipartisan effort will make a positive impact for Alaskans and the great organizations who dedicate their time and effort to serving veterans.”

The senators’ efforts have received strong backing from Veterans Service Organizations and stakeholders nationwide.

