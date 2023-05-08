Officials: Elementary school student brings knife to school, injures classmate

Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a...
Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a knife to school.(Pixabay)
By WKYT News Staff, Samantha Valentino and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky elementary school student is accused of using a kitchen knife to hurt a classmate, according to school officials.

In a press release from Whitley County Schools, officials said a student at Whitley North Elementary School brought a knife to school Monday and used it to injure a classmate.

Officials said the classmate was injured in the shoulder.

WKYT reports the teacher immediately intervened, and the school resource officer then took control of the situation.

School officials said it’s unclear how the student got the knife to school.

In a message sent out to parents about the incident, officials asked parents to talk to their children and tell them that it is against the law to bring weapons of any kind to school.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man rescued from mud near Girdwood
Man rescued from mud near Girdwood
A video capture of the Nenana Ice Classic tripod on May 8, 2023.
Ice Classic tripod falls, but contest clock still ticks
Alaska State Troopers
Fatal car crash near Big Lake
The Great Alaska Aviation Gathering will be held May 6 and 7 at the Alaska State Fairgrounds in...
All eyes to the sky this weekend for the Great Alaska Aviation Gathering
Nail salon owner convicted of murdering former employee

Latest News

Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people,...
Opening statements begin for fatal NY limo crash trial
Ideas for celebrating Mother’s Day
Ways to show mom you care as Mother’s Day approaches
Kodiak Quads first birthday
Kodiak Quads first birthday
Ways to show mom you care as Mother’s Day approaches