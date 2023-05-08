The UAA class of 2023 commencement is one to remember

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - University of Alaska-Anchorage held its 2023 Spring commencement ceremony as graduates, educators, and families gathered for the momentous occasion.

It’s a once in a lifetime experience for some and an achievement for those choosing to pursue higher education and complete their degree program. On Sunday, UAA graduates were awarded degrees and certificates at the commencement ceremony held at the Alaska Airlines Center.

The 2023 graduating class has faced obstacles along the way, dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the first year that everything has reopened. Tuan Graziano, the undergraduate commencement speaker, says that’s part of the reason why graduating now is so special.

“It’s exciting that this is what it’s supposed to feel like,” said Graziano. “This was what was worth all those endless zoom meetings, all those online classes, online classes we had to go through, all the social distancing. We get to finally enjoy in-person with other people and feel that human connection and human energy that you can only really feel when you’re in person together.”

These graduates are becoming part of the almost 67,000 Seawolf alumni.

“Let’s appreciate and celebrate all the people who believed in us and loved us,” emphasized Graziano. “There are sometimes there’s people who don’t believe that we are expected to forgive and forget all of the time. I think it’s important that we still treat each ourselves with respect and expect that kind of love and treatment from others.”

Graduate student speaker Catherine Haese, told her story during her commencement speech. In her life she’s dealt with alcohol addiction and cancer, but says it’s also made her learn a lot along her journey.

“I can now look back and see that addiction and cancer have become my greatest strengths. I made it to the top of my mountain. I encourage all of you to acknowledge and savor the mountains in your life,” said Haese.

Haese says you have to push through the uncomfortable, the unknown and the struggle.

“If you find yourself in one of those lows, my advice is to just keep going,” said Haese.

UAF held their graduation ceremony on Saturday and high school graduations in Anchorage begin this week.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.