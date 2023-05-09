2023 Nenana Ice Classic comes to an end

NENANA, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2023 edition of the Nenana Ice Classic came to an end on Monday afternoon, and thousands are waiting to find out if they are one of the lucky winners of the contest’s jackpot.

The clock on the town’s world-famous two-color tripod was stopped on Monday evening at 4:01 p.m. after several days of movement in which the tripod fell, but the clock did not stop. The local time at the clock’s stoppage was 5:01 p.m.

Megan Baker, director of the Nenana Ice Classic, explains how the contest’s end is determined.

“Oftentimes there’s some confusion, people think when the tripod tips over that it stops the clock — that is actually not the case,” Baker said. “So generally, the cable that is connected to the tower has to pull it enough to go about 100 feet in order for it to trip the mechanism that stops the clock.”

The 2023 jackpot, according to the Nenana Ice Classic’s website, stands at $222,101. Winners will be notified once all guesses have been documented by contest staff.

Originally started as a way to pass the time during a long winter, the contest now allows Alaskans — in a state without sanctioned gambling — the opportunity to participate in games of chance. Tickets for the Nenana Ice Classic — billed as “An Alaskan tradition since 1917″ — are available for purchase between February and April each year.

