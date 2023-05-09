Concern for declining caribou populations dominates conversation at ungulate conference

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday saw the start of 2023 North American Caribou Workshop and Ungulate Conference, presented together at Anchorage’s Hotel Captain Cook.

The joint conference unites nearly 600 researchers, knowledge holders and ungulate stewards to discuss how to solve issues facing caribou, musk oxen, Dall sheep, moose and reindeer. The theme this year’s conference is “crossing boundaries”.

Tim Fullman, an organizer of the conference and a Senior Ecologist with the Wilderness Society, said that reflects the nature of the nomadic creatures as well as the knowledge about them.

“It really is intended to represent the fact that not only do these ungulates cross landscape boundaries and national, international boundaries, but also the knowledge about them and the things we need to know to protect them and conserve them into the future is going to span the boundaries of western knowledge and Indigenous knowledge,” Fullman said.

One highlight of the event is that it allows attendees of differing backgrounds, experiences and knowledge to collaborate and share information that reflects the overall goal of supporting healthy populations.

“Having all these people in the same room being able to share the same information and learn about new information for the animals here in our backyards here in Alaska is super exciting,” Sarah Howard with Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center said. A field trip to the AWWC is scheduled for Friday, where researchers can see wood bison, caribou and moose up close.

Kyle Joly, a National Parks Service wildlife biologist and conference organizer, hopes that it isn’t too late to help the existing populations.

“What we’re seeing now in several places is that many herds are on the downward slide and they’ve gotten much smaller,” Joly said.

One point of concern is that the populations wont be able to rebound like they have in the past. Caribou populations shrink and grow through cycles, a process known as oscillation. But in recent years, some herds of significant size aren’t rebounding from recent low numbers.

“The fear is that some of these herds won’t bounce back because there’s been so many changes since the last cycle, and these caribou cycles take 30 to 50 years,” Joly said. “There’s climate change changing their habitat, increasing temperature, we have a lot more icing events which is very detrimental to caribou. We also have a lot more development, industrial development across the arctic.”

Impacts to the population are of great concern in part because many Alaska Native peoples rely heavily on caribou for subsistence.

“Caribou are such a critical species across the north. They’re the number one terrestrial subsistence resource. So people are out there in villages, this is their food source — they can’t go to grocery stores like people down in the cities can,” Joly said.

Conference attendees hope the conversations this week will help them to develop solutions to some of the challenging problems Alaska’s animal populations are currently facing.

The conference officially began Monday, but most programs — discussions, workshops and even field trips — will run Tuesday through Friday.

