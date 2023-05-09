Eledge resigns as deputy director of Anchorage Public Library
Anchorage Assembly was to take up resolution Tuesday evening calling for her resignation
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:48 AM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson’s office announced Tuesday morning the resignation of Judy Eledge as deputy director of the Anchorage Public Library.
In a two-sentence news release, the mayor’s office said Eledge’s last day will be May 15, next Monday.
The Anchorage Assembly was scheduled to discuss at Tuesday evening’s meeting a resolution expressing no confidence in Eledge and calling for her resignation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
