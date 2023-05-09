Eledge resigns as deputy director of Anchorage Public Library

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson’s office announced Tuesday morning the resignation of Judy Eledge as deputy director of the Anchorage Public Library.

In a two-sentence news release, the mayor’s office said Eledge’s last day will be May 15, next Monday.

The Anchorage Assembly was scheduled to discuss at Tuesday evening’s meeting a resolution expressing no confidence in Eledge and calling for her resignation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

