Eledge resigns as deputy director of Anchorage Public Library

Anchorage Assembly was to take up resolution Tuesday evening calling for her resignation
FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, May 9, 2023
By David Bernknopf
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:48 AM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson’s office announced Tuesday morning the resignation of Judy Eledge as deputy director of the Anchorage Public Library.

In a two-sentence news release, the mayor’s office said Eledge’s last day will be May 15, next Monday.

The Anchorage Assembly was scheduled to discuss at Tuesday evening’s meeting a resolution expressing no confidence in Eledge and calling for her resignation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

