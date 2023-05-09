First cruise ship passengers arrive in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw its first cruise ship passengers arrive on May 8 as hundreds of visitors arrived by bus from Seward where the ship Norwegian Jewel had just completed an 8-day cruise from Vancouver, Canada.

Julie Saupe, head of Visit Anchorage, said 152 cruise ships are expected in Southcentral this year — which will bring in more than a million visitors.

“We’re super excited that capacity is up this summer,” Saupe said. “Out of all the cruises coming to Alaska, we are expecting about 1.65 million passengers. About 79% of those are coming across the gulf into Southcentral, so that translates to about 1.3 million cruise passengers coming into our area.”

Saupe said more cruise ship visitors are booking extra days before or after their cruises to spend time Anchorage and the rest of the state. Lois Campbell, who lives in Phoenix and had just wrapped up the cruise in Seward, said she plans to spend a few days in Anchorage to visit family.

Amie and Gary Post from Michigan also added a few days in Anchorage for a few post-cruise excursions.

“We are here, so let’s see everything we can,” Amie Post said. “So this will allow us to see a few things on land that we weren’t able to do through the excursions.”

Although only one cruise ship will be making a port of call in Anchorage, local businesses are excited to benefit from the visitors from other ships that cruise to Seward. Mandy Garcia, owner of Salmon Berry Tours, said she is booking more people to see local sites near Anchorage.

“That could be up to the town of Talkeetna, or even our favorite little town of Palmer,” Garcia said. “We can also end up going and visiting those small businesses on a day-trip basis, and then coming back into Anchorage to overnight.”

Saupe said there’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to visitors this season — and not just on cruise ships.

“But also our independent traffic, which has been really strong these last two years,” Saupe said. “It doesn’t seem to be slowing down. So combined with a better cruise season, strong independents, I think we’re really going to have a really great season.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.