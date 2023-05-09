Heavy rain to bring a few inches to coastal regions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Overcast skies and widespread rain are slamming the gulf coast region, where temperatures today may struggle to climb out of the 40s.

While inland areas will manage to stay on the drier side, the moist nature of the atmosphere will allow for some sprinkles to occur. We’ll once again see a breezy afternoon and evening across Southcentral Alaska, with winds likely gusting upwards of 20 to 30 mph through the day.

The heaviest rain over the coming days will remain fixated on Western Prince William Sound. It’s here where multiple inches of rain are possible over the next 36 to 48 hours, with the possibility of 3 to 6 inches of rain. Higher elevations of the mountains could see some snowfall, but we shouldn’t see the snow levels lower much except into the overnight hours.

While we hold on to rain through the next few days, we’ll begin to see somewhat of a drier nature by week’s end. Scattered showers are still possible into the weekend for coastal regions, but inland areas will see the return to some sunshine and highs warming into the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast Alaska continues to see a pleasant stretch of weather, with the possibility of 60s both today and tomorrow for parts of the Panhandle. You’ll want to soak up what sunshine you can, as rain makes a return starting late Wednesday night and lasting through early next week.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

